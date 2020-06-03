Fire calls around Billings

City:
7:06 p.m. Sunday — 4001 Bell Ave. Service assist.
9:02 p.m. Sunday — 1702 Highway 3. Grass fire.
3:24 a.m. Monday — 44 Rhea Lane. Utilities.
7:31 a.m. Monday — 1415 Yellowstone River Road. Alarm.
9:44 a.m. Monday — 11th Avenue North and North 24th Street. Utilities.
10:43 a.m. Monday — 635 Wyoming Ave. Carbon monoxide.
11:17 a.m. Monday — 404 N. 31st St. Alarm.
11:29 a.m. Monday — 416 Rimrock Road. Grass fire.
12:20 p.m. Monday — 840 S. Shiloh Road. Alarm.
12:40 p.m. Monday — 208 N. Broadway. Alarm.
1:29 p.m. Monday — 1517 Downy Road, Laurel. Vehicle fire.
3:03 p.m. Monday — 850 Ninth St. W. Alarm.
4:05 p.m. Monday — 105 Broadwater Ave. Hazardous materials.
4:44 p.m. Monday — 2119 Pueblo Drive. Service assist.
