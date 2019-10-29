8:34 a.m. Friday (City) — 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
11:38 a.m. Friday (City) — 1601 Miles Ave. Service assist.
Noon Friday (City) — 425 Grand Ave. Accident with injuries.
12:15 p.m. Friday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.
1:14 p.m. Friday (City) — 6800 Molt Road. Grass fire.
1:29 p.m. Friday (City) — 3507 Highway 10 West, Laurel. Structure fire.
3:58 p.m. Friday (City) — Montana Avenue and North 25th Street. Accident with injuries.
4:45 p.m. Friday (City) — 2717 King Ave. W. Accident with injuries.
6:20 p.m. Friday (City) — 7842 Shepherd Road, Shepherd. Service assist.
6:38 p.m. Friday (City) — 2049 Eastridge Drive. Alarm.
7:26 p.m. Friday (City) — Main Street and First Avenue North. Service assist.
9:10 p.m. Friday (City) — 2110 Mariposa Lane. Service assist.
10:01 p.m. Friday (City) — 1345 Mullowney Lane. Alarm.
10:42 p.m. Friday (City) — Virginia Lane and Grand Avenue. Alarm.
You have free articles remaining.
11:03 p.m. Friday (City) — First Avenue North and North 17th Street. Accident with injuries.
4:13 a.m. Saturday (City) — 1509 Monad Road. Alarm.
4:14 a.m. Saturday (City) — 402 Daniel St. Alarm.
10:44 a.m. Saturday (City) — 931 Alderson Ave. Service assist.
1:39 p.m. Saturday (City) — 66 Crestline Drive. Alarm.
4:05 p.m. Saturday (City) — Seventh Avenue North and North 24th Street. Service assist.
5:23 p.m. Saturday (City) — 1444 Janie St. Structure fire.
6:57 p.m. Saturday (City) — 3220 Banff Ave. Service assist.
7:36 p.m. Saturday (City) — 32 Lapin St. Structure fire.
12:56 a.m. Sunday (City) — 6332 Twelve Mile Road. Accident with injuries.
7:20 a.m. Sunday (City) — 2918 Third Ave. S. Vehicle fire.
2:29 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1614 Morocco Drive. Alarm.
4:59 p.m. Sunday (City) — 3955 Bluebird St. Carbon monoxide.
5:24 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1902 Front St. Alarm.