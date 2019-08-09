{{featured_button_text}}

6:52 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1403 Concord Drive. Carbon monoxide.

8:10 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2424 Central Ave. Service assist.

9:49 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Hillcrest Road and Collier Road. Grass fire.

1:39 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 801 Ave. B. Structure fire.

7:17 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 2119 Hangar Drive. Utilities.

9:45 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 720 Saint Mary Way. Alarm.

10:12 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1633 Main St. Utilities.

2:08 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2075 Overland Ave. Service assist.

4:03 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2245 Fairview Place. Service assist.

4:47 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

