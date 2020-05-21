Fire calls around Billings

9:40 p.m. Monday — Dickey Rd. and Old Hardin Rd. Explosion.

9:41 p.m. Monday — Laurel. 11360 Frontage Rd. Vehicle fire.

11:23 p.m Monday — 5353 Midland Rd. Vehicle accident.

6:32 a.m. Tuesday — 3165 King Ave. E. Building fire alarm.

2:30 p.m. Tuesday — S. 65th St W. and Danford Rd. Grass fire.

5:17 p.m. Tuesday — 1512 Mary St. Building fire alarm.

8:05 p.m. Tuesday — 1604 21st Street W. Grass fire.

8:42 p.m. Tuesday — 2305 8th Ave. N. Fire standby.

12:59 a.m. Wednesday — N. 24th St. @ 6th Ave. N. Grass fire

3:52 a.m. Wednesday — 1735 Golden Blvd. Service Assist.

6:58 a.m. Wednesday — 429 18th St. Trash fire

10:36 a.m. Wednesday — 2883 King Ave. W. Fire alarm.

11:55 a.m. Wednesday — 4412 Blue Devils Way. Fire alarm.

1:49 p.m. Wednesday — 1223 Mullowney Lane. Fire alarm.

4:14 p.m. Wednesday — 1818 Old Hardin Road. Service Assist.

4:28 p.m. Wednesday — 415 N. 30th St. Fire Alarm.

