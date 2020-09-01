 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:

City:

Thursday:

6:01 p.m. 3701 Clint Road. Alarm.

6:10 p.m. 403 Main St. Fire law enforcement, vehicle fire.

7:51 p.m. 7409 Burlington Ave. Service assist.

7:55 p.m. 701 S. 27th St. Alarm.

Friday:

7 a.m. 1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. Service assist.

9:01 a.m. 5406 Quarry Stone Ave. Alarm.

9:35 a.m. 2414 Nina Clare Road. Utilities.

10:05 a.m. 2510 38th St. W. Alarm.

10:07 a.m. Lockwood Road and Highway 87 East. Hazardous materials.

11:07 a.m. 7800 Weed Creek Road, Custer. Fire law enforcement.

11:18 a.m. 450 El Molino St. Utilities.

3:13 p.m. Musselshell Trail Road and Custer Frontage Road, Custer. Grass fire.

3:55 p.m. 1231 N. 29th St. Utilities.

3:56 p.m. 1231 N. 29th St. Alarm.

4:22 p.m. 1151 28th St. W. Service assist.

4:46 p.m. Pope Road and Benedict Gulch Road, Park city. Service assist.

8:25 p.m. Concord Drive and South Plainview Street. Service assist.

8:49 p.m. 300 S. 24th St. W. Service assist.

9:04 p.m. 1009 Ave. F. Service assist.

9:51 p.m. 333 Moore Lane. Structure fire.

9:55 p.m. 425 Clark Ave. Service assist.

Saturday:

2 a.m. 7816 Huntington Lane, Shepherd. Structure fire.

4:33 a.m. Shepherd. Grass fire.

8:19 a.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

9:04 a.m. 4464 River Road, Laurel. Utilities.

9:34 a.m. 74 Lily Valley Circle. Alarm.

9:42 a.m. 701 S. 27th St. Alarm.

6:39 p.m. 935 Cook Ave. Utilities.

9:23 p.m. 725 N. 25th St. Alarm.

Sunday:

12:55 p.m. 1933 Custer Ave. Grass fire.

4:01 p.m. 431 Lewis Ave. Structure fire.

4:07 p.m. 605 S. 24th St. W. Fire standby.

4:12 p.m. 8001 S. Billings Blvd. Service assist.

5:31 p.m. 1807 24th St. W. Alarm.

5:34 p.m. 4460 Laredo Place. Alarm.

5:36 p.m. 210 13th St. W. Fire law enforcement, alarm.

5:53 p.m. 4170 State Ave. Utilities.

