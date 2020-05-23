Fire calls around Billings

City:
7:39 p.m. Wednesday — South 27th Street and Eighth Avenue South. Service assist law enforcement.
4:28 a.m. Thursday — Montana Avenue and North Broadway. Service assist.
4:40 a.m. Thursday — 1711 Iris Lane. Alarm.
8:21 a.m. Thursday — 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
11:07 a.m. Thursday — 1230 19th St. W. Utilities.
11:44 a.m. Thursday — 4845 Midland Road. Service assist law enforcement.
2:48 p.m. Thursday — 66th Street West and Grand Avenue. Grass fire.
3:48 p.m. Thursday — 308 Sixth Ave. N. Service assist law enforcement.
4:43 p.m. Thursday — 13th Street West and Grand Avenue. Service assist.
5:35 p.m. Thursday — 1733 Janie St. Structure fire.
