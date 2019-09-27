11:08 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1523 Wind River Lane. Carbon monoxide.
3:47 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Lynn Avenue and 33rd Street West. Service assist.
5:43 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 13 N. 23rd St. Service assist.
10 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 850 Ninth St. W. Alarm.
1:36 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Belknap Avenue and South 27th Street. Hazardous materials.
3:15 p.m. Wednesday (City) —1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
4:32 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Howard Avenue and 57th Street West. Service assist.
5:29 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 628 Beverly Hill Blvd. Alarm.