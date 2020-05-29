Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

7:27 p.m. Tuesday — Howard Avenue and Fourth Street West. Structure fire.

7:35 p.m. Tuesday — 410 Miles Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.

7:35 p.m. Tuesday — 1058 Wiloma Drive. Alarm.

7:57 p.m. Tuesday — 437 Miles Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.

8:20 p.m. Tuesday — 15 E. Almadin Lane. Service assist.

9:13 p.m. Tuesday — Fifth Street West and Cook Avenue. Trash/Dumpster fire.

9:27 p.m. Tuesday — 1721 Central Ave. Service assist.

2:17 a.m. Wednesday — 4904 Southgate Drive. Structure fire.

7:22 a.m. Wednesday — 115 Fifth St. W. Trash/Dumpster fire.

9:43 a.m. Wednesday — 1200 30th St. W. Alarm.

11:52 a.m. Wednesday — 3011 Second Ave. N. Alarm.

12:27 p.m. Wednesday — 2229 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.

2:59 p.m. Wednesday — 701 S. 27th St. Alarm.

5:33 p.m. Wednesday — Grand Avenue and 24th Street West. Service assist.

