Fire calls around Billings

City:
7:27 p.m. Tuesday — Howard Avenue and Fourth Street West. Structure fire.
7:35 p.m. Tuesday — 410 Miles Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.
7:35 p.m. Tuesday — 1058 Wiloma Drive. Alarm.
7:57 p.m. Tuesday — 437 Miles Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.
8:20 p.m. Tuesday — 15 E. Almadin Lane. Service assist.
9:13 p.m. Tuesday — Fifth Street West and Cook Avenue. Trash/Dumpster fire.
9:27 p.m. Tuesday — 1721 Central Ave. Service assist.
2:17 a.m. Wednesday — 4904 Southgate Drive. Structure fire.
7:22 a.m. Wednesday — 115 Fifth St. W. Trash/Dumpster fire.
9:43 a.m. Wednesday — 1200 30th St. W. Alarm.
11:52 a.m. Wednesday — 3011 Second Ave. N. Alarm.
12:27 p.m. Wednesday — 2229 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.
2:59 p.m. Wednesday — 701 S. 27th St. Alarm.
5:33 p.m. Wednesday — Grand Avenue and 24th Street West. Service assist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!