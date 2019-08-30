6 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 850 Highway 87 East. Accident with injuries.
6:38 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1200 Jana Lane, Shepherd. Grass fire.
7:15 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Seventh Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Trash/Dumpster fire.
7:31 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Ballantine. Grass fire.
8:11 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 280 Southview Drive. Grass fire.
8:53 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 710 N. 18th St. Grass fire.
9:11 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 191 Bohl Ave. Carbon monoxide.
1:30 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1920 11th Ave. N. Service assist.
3:09 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 104 Jefferson St. Structure fire.
7:38 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 1020 Main St. Accident with injuries.
7:44 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Santa Fe Drive and Central Avenue. Accident with injuries.
10:59 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Monad Road and Daniel Street. Utlilities.
11:44 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Buffalo Trail Road and Lipp Road, Molt. Grass fire.
12:32 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Buffalo Trail Road and Lipp Road, Molt. Countywide mutual aid.
2:02 p.m. Wednesday (City) — P K Road and Highway 87 North, Shepherd. Grass fire.
2:22 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2333 Central Ave. Utilities.
3:29 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2305 Eighth Ave. N. Mutual aid.
4:17 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Ryegate. Grass fire.
5:07 p.m. Wednesday (City) — North 10th Road and Highway 312 East, Worden. Grass fire.
5:34 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Bench Boulevard and Lincoln Lane. Hazardous materials.
5:40 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 1645 Grand Ave. Service assist.
5:50 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 302 19th St. W. Service assist.
5:57 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3700 Old Hardin Road. Service assist.