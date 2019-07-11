{{featured_button_text}}

8:42 p.m. Monday (City) — 11 Macarthur Ave. Alarm.

8:50 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 2950 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

10:50 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Poly Dr. and 17th St. W. Utilities.

12:21 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 608 N. 27th St. Grass fire.

1:59 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 4952 Danford Dr. Carbon monoxide.

2:22 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 101 N. Broadway. Utilities.

2:36 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.

