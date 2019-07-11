8:42 p.m. Monday (City) — 11 Macarthur Ave. Alarm.
8:50 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 2950 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
10:50 a.m. Tuesday (City) — Poly Dr. and 17th St. W. Utilities.
12:21 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 608 N. 27th St. Grass fire.
1:59 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 4952 Danford Dr. Carbon monoxide.
2:22 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 101 N. Broadway. Utilities.
2:36 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
