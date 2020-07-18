Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:

1:24 p.m. 1642 Bitterroot Drive. Utilities.

1:45 p.m. 6803 Highway 87 E. Grass fire.

2:32 p.m. Montana Avenue and Laurel Road. Accident with Injuries.

2:37 p.m. 13000 C A Road, Shepherd. Accident with injuries.

3:39 p.m. 1215 N. 24th St. Grass fire.

4:18 p.m. 3565 Kingswood Drive. Structure fire.

5:28 p.m. 1230 19th St. W. Grass fire.

6:44 p.m. 4120 Lake Elmo Drive. Alarm.

6:45 p.m. Fourth Avenue North and North 10th Street. Hazardous material.

8:50 p.m. Highway 312 East and North Fifth Road, Huntley. Fire law enforcement.

Friday:

12:08 a.m. E I Road and South 15th Road, Ballantine. Accident with injuries.

12:20 a.m. 1345 Mullowney Lane. Alarm.

7:40 a.m. South 32nd Street West and Monad Road. Accident with injuries.

8:20 a.m. 652 Shawnee Drive. Vehicle fire.

