Fire calls around Billings

Thursday:
1:24 p.m. 1642 Bitterroot Drive. Utilities.
1:45 p.m. 6803 Highway 87 E. Grass fire.
2:32 p.m. Montana Avenue and Laurel Road. Accident with Injuries.
2:37 p.m. 13000 C A Road, Shepherd. Accident with injuries.
3:39 p.m. 1215 N. 24th St. Grass fire.
4:18 p.m. 3565 Kingswood Drive. Structure fire.
5:28 p.m. 1230 19th St. W. Grass fire.
6:44 p.m. 4120 Lake Elmo Drive. Alarm.
6:45 p.m. Fourth Avenue North and North 10th Street. Hazardous material.
8:50 p.m. Highway 312 East and North Fifth Road, Huntley. Fire law enforcement.
Friday:
12:08 a.m. E I Road and South 15th Road, Ballantine. Accident with injuries.
12:20 a.m. 1345 Mullowney Lane. Alarm.
7:40 a.m. South 32nd Street West and Monad Road. Accident with injuries.
8:20 a.m. 652 Shawnee Drive. Vehicle fire.
