 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

Thursday:

7:30 p.m. 829 Wyoming Ave. Alarm.

10:33 p.m. 7604 Burlington Ave. Service assist.

Friday:

3:30 a.m. 3803 Slalom Drive. Service assist.

7:41 a.m. 64th Street West and Grand Avenue. Service assist.

12:11 p.m. Seventh Avenue North and North 30th Street. Utilities.

1:13 p.m. 1257 Governors Blvd.

2:42 p.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Structure fire.

3:08 p.m. 2223 Central Ave. Hazardous materials.

3:09 p.m. High Sierra Boulevard and Sierra Granda Boulevard. Hazardous materials.

3:42 p.m. 1600 First Ave. N. Vehicle fire.

6:17 p.m. 2424 Central Ave. Service assist.

6:53 p.m. W H Road and North Seventh Road, Huntley. Grass fire.

8:44 p.m. 1702 Dickie Road. Structure fire.

9:08 p.m. 2307 11th Ave. N. Structure fire.

11:15 p.m. South 29th Road and Anita Dam Road, Ballantine. Grass fire.

Saturday:

9:15 a.m. 2020 Kober Place. Service assist.

10:01 a.m. Oswalk Road and Birkley Road, Broadview. Service assist.

10:06 a.m. 1221 28th St. W. Alarm.

10:57 a.m. 550 Highway 87 E. Service assist.

11:46 a.m. 1750 Whiskey Road. Grass fire.

11:46 a.m. Mailbox Road and Highway 87 North, Shepherd. Grass fire.

11:53 a.m. 205 Greenwood Ave. Grass fire.

11:58 a.m. 1112 Princeton Ave. Utilities.

4 p.m. 1939 N. Fifth Road, Huntley. Grass fire.

6:13 p.m. North Third Road and Highway 312 East, Huntley. Grass fire.

7:41 p.m. 2810 ½ Eighth Ave. S. Utilities.

8:52 p.m. 8080 Highway 312, Shepherd. Grass fire.

9:12 p.m. 3007 Montana Ave. Alarm.

Sunday:

1:20 a.m. 1300 Industrial Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.

6:09 a.m. Highway 312 East and North Second Road, Huntley. Grass fire.

5:18 p.m. Coburn Road and Highway 87 East. Grass fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News