Fire calls around Billings

City:
Thursday:
7:30 p.m. 829 Wyoming Ave. Alarm.
10:33 p.m. 7604 Burlington Ave. Service assist.
Friday:
3:30 a.m. 3803 Slalom Drive. Service assist.
7:41 a.m. 64th Street West and Grand Avenue. Service assist.
12:11 p.m. Seventh Avenue North and North 30th Street. Utilities.
1:13 p.m. 1257 Governors Blvd.
2:42 p.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Structure fire.
3:08 p.m. 2223 Central Ave. Hazardous materials.
3:09 p.m. High Sierra Boulevard and Sierra Granda Boulevard. Hazardous materials.
3:42 p.m. 1600 First Ave. N. Vehicle fire.
6:17 p.m. 2424 Central Ave. Service assist.
6:53 p.m. W H Road and North Seventh Road, Huntley. Grass fire.
8:44 p.m. 1702 Dickie Road. Structure fire.
9:08 p.m. 2307 11th Ave. N. Structure fire.
11:15 p.m. South 29th Road and Anita Dam Road, Ballantine. Grass fire.
Saturday:
9:15 a.m. 2020 Kober Place. Service assist.
10:01 a.m. Oswalk Road and Birkley Road, Broadview. Service assist.
10:06 a.m. 1221 28th St. W. Alarm.
10:57 a.m. 550 Highway 87 E. Service assist.
11:46 a.m. 1750 Whiskey Road. Grass fire.
11:46 a.m. Mailbox Road and Highway 87 North, Shepherd. Grass fire.
11:53 a.m. 205 Greenwood Ave. Grass fire.
11:58 a.m. 1112 Princeton Ave. Utilities.
4 p.m. 1939 N. Fifth Road, Huntley. Grass fire.
6:13 p.m. North Third Road and Highway 312 East, Huntley. Grass fire.
7:41 p.m. 2810 ½ Eighth Ave. S. Utilities.
8:52 p.m. 8080 Highway 312, Shepherd. Grass fire.
9:12 p.m. 3007 Montana Ave. Alarm.
Sunday:
1:20 a.m. 1300 Industrial Ave. Trash/Dumpster fire.
6:09 a.m. Highway 312 East and North Second Road, Huntley. Grass fire.
5:18 p.m. Coburn Road and Highway 87 East. Grass fire.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!