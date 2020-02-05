Fire calls around Billings

3:05 a.m. Monday — 18 Burlington Ave. Service assist.

4:29 a.m. Monday — 7010 Shepherd Road, Shepherd. Structure fire.

2:43 p.m. Monday — 1601 Miles Ave. Alarm.

