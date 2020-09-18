Fire calls around Billings

City:
Tuesday:
6:40 p.m. 5907 Foxtail Loop W. Alarm.
7:33 p.m. Ninth Avenue North and North 32nd Street. Grass fire.
Wednesday:
2:08 a.m. 2275 Fourth St. W., Ballantine. Structure fire.
5:17 a.m. 1901 Terminal Circle. Utilities.
8:04 a.m. 2660 Gabel Road. Alarm.
11:44 a.m. 925 S. 27th St. Service assist.
12:14 p.m. 2620 Overland Ave. Service assist.
12:53 p.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Utilities.
5:03 p.m. Shepherd Road and Haynes Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.
