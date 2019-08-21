{{featured_button_text}}

6:48 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1824 King Ave. W. Alarm.

9:14 p.m. Sunday (City) — 1206-1/2 Main St. Grass fire.

11:11 p.m. Sunday (City) — 3806 Slalom Drive. Utilities.

1:23 a.m. Monday (City) — 3340 46th St. W. Structure fire.

6 a.m. Monday (City) — Twelve Mile Road and Molly Drive, Shepherd, Grass fire.

6:38 a.m. Monday (City) — 29 Burlington Ave. Vehicle fire.

11 a.m. Monday (City) — Big Horn County. Grass fire.

2:15 p.m. Monday (City) —911 N. 24th St. Service assist.

3:02 p.m. Monday (City) — 823 N. 27th St. Utilities.

4:38 p.m. Monday (City) — 6551 Blackhorse Trail, Shepherd. Alarm.

