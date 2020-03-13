Fire calls around Billings

City:
8:04 p.m. Tuesday — 114 S. 38th St. Service assist.
10:47 p.m. Tuesday — 3900 Olympic Blvd. Utilities.
4:56 a.m. Wednesday — 2717 King Ave. W. Alarm.
6:34 a.m. Wednesday — 1415 Yellowstone River Road. Alarm.
10:51 a.m. Wednesday — Shepherd Acton Road and Highway 87 North, Shepherd. Service assist.
You have free articles remaining.
12:54 p.m. Wednesday — 2465 Grant Road. Alarm.
1:27 p.m. Wednesday — 37 Washington St. Structure fire.
2:20 p.m. Wednesday — 14435 Oswald Road, Broadview. Grass fire.
2:53 p.m. Wednesday — 2202 St. Andrews Drive. Alarm.
3:10 p.m. Wednesday — South 64th Street West and King Avenue West. Grass fire.
4:47 p.m. Wednesday — 3016 Sixth Ave. S. Service assist.
5:46 p.m. Wednesday — 414 Seventh St. W. Structure fire.