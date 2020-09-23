 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

City:

Sunday:

6:03 p.m. 517 Shiloh Road. Alarm.

Monday:

10:10 a.m. 1235 Wicks Lane. Alarm.

10:12 a.m. 3545 Hesper Road. Alarm.

12:13 p.m. 3940 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

4:19 p.m. 2715 Riveroaks Drive. Utilities.

