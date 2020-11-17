 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

City:

Friday:

11:02 a.m. 606 Calypso St. Alarm.

2:14 p.m. 2229 Ave. B. Trash/Dumpster fire.

5:32 p.m. 1709 First Ave. N. Structure fire.

5:35 p.m. 2805 Third Ave. S. Structure fire.

6:51 p.m. 501 S. 44th St. W. Service assist.

9:33 p.m. 3750 S. 56th St. W. Vehicle fire.

Saturday:

9:26 a.m. 1214 Oakland Drive. Utilities.

10:23 a.m. 270 Bonnie Lane. Structure fire.

10:44 a.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Utilities.

12:56 p.m. Buena Vista Avenue and Belknap Avenue. Grass fire.

2:50 p.m. 3704 Third Ave. S. Service assist.

4:21 p.m. 1109 Anchor Ave. Alarm.

