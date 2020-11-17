Fire calls around Billings

City:
Friday:
11:02 a.m. 606 Calypso St. Alarm.
2:14 p.m. 2229 Ave. B. Trash/Dumpster fire.
5:32 p.m. 1709 First Ave. N. Structure fire.
5:35 p.m. 2805 Third Ave. S. Structure fire.
6:51 p.m. 501 S. 44th St. W. Service assist.
9:33 p.m. 3750 S. 56th St. W. Vehicle fire.
Saturday:
9:26 a.m. 1214 Oakland Drive. Utilities.
10:23 a.m. 270 Bonnie Lane. Structure fire.
10:44 a.m. 1301 Industrial Ave. Utilities.
12:56 p.m. Buena Vista Avenue and Belknap Avenue. Grass fire.
2:50 p.m. 3704 Third Ave. S. Service assist.
4:21 p.m. 1109 Anchor Ave. Alarm.
