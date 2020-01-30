Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

City:

6:54 p.m. Monday — 5112 Laurel Road. Service assist.

7:50 a.m. Tuesday — Third Avenue South and 39th Street. Service assist.

8:41 a.m. Tuesday — 2121 Rosebud Drive. Hazardous materials.

9:41 a.m. Tuesday — 36 Adams St. Carbon monoxide.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News