5:33 p.m. Sunday (City) — 2720 Poly Drive. Alarm.
6:42 p.m. Sunday (City) — Twelve Mile road and Yeoman Road, Shepherd. Structure fire.
6:51 p.m. Sunday (City) — Sixth Avenue North and North 27th Street. Accident with injuries.
9:17 p.m. Sunday (City) — 4313 Duck Creek Road. Alarm.
9:31 p.m. Sunday (City) — 4313 Duck Creek Road. Structure fire.
9:20 a.m. Monday (City) — Grandview Boulevard and Ash Street. Accident with injuries.
9:45 a.m. Monday (City) — 27 N. 27th St. Alarm.
10:24 a.m. Monday (City) — 549 Klenck Lane. Alarm.
12:21 p.m. Monday (City) — 3050 Highway 10 W., Laurel. Accident with injuries.
1:30 p.m. Monday (City) — Dover Road and Five Mile Road. Hazardous materials.
3:21 p.m. Monday (City) — South 31st Street and Second Avenue South. Service assist.