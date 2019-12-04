{{featured_button_text}}

5:33 p.m. Sunday (City) — 2720 Poly Drive. Alarm.

6:42 p.m. Sunday (City) — Twelve Mile road and Yeoman Road, Shepherd. Structure fire.

6:51 p.m. Sunday (City) — Sixth Avenue North and North 27th Street. Accident with injuries.

9:17 p.m. Sunday (City) — 4313 Duck Creek Road. Alarm.

9:31 p.m. Sunday (City) — 4313 Duck Creek Road. Structure fire.

9:20 a.m. Monday (City) — Grandview Boulevard and Ash Street. Accident with injuries.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

9:45 a.m. Monday (City) — 27 N. 27th St. Alarm.

10:24 a.m. Monday (City) — 549 Klenck Lane. Alarm.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

12:21 p.m. Monday (City) — 3050 Highway 10 W., Laurel. Accident with injuries.

1:30 p.m. Monday (City) — Dover Road and Five Mile Road. Hazardous materials.

3:21 p.m. Monday (City) — South 31st Street and Second Avenue South. Service assist.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags