Fire calls around Billings

Monday:

5:17 p.m. Eighth Street West and Clark Avenue. Grass fire.

7:53 p.m. 4001 Bell Ave. Structure fire.

8 p.m. 1111 N. 19th St. Service assist.

9:09 p.m. 5448 Laurel Road. Structure fire.

10:33 p.m. 1926 Mullowney Lane. Utilities.

10:57 p.m. 702 25th St. W. Carbon Monoxide.

Tuesday:

7 a.m. 1730 Lake Elmo Drive. Utilities.

8:04 a.m. 24th Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Utilities.

8:26 a.m. 24th Street West and Lewis Avenue. Utilities.

10 a.m. 3242 Hesper Road. Alarm.

12:43 p.m. 222 N. 32nd St. Alarm.

12:46 p.m. 1919 Seventh St. W. Utilities.

4:53 p.m. 3704 Third Ave. S. Service assist.

