Fire calls around Billings

City:
Monday:
5:17 p.m. Eighth Street West and Clark Avenue. Grass fire.
7:53 p.m. 4001 Bell Ave. Structure fire.
8 p.m. 1111 N. 19th St. Service assist.
9:09 p.m. 5448 Laurel Road. Structure fire.
10:33 p.m. 1926 Mullowney Lane. Utilities.
10:57 p.m. 702 25th St. W. Carbon Monoxide.
Tuesday:
7 a.m. 1730 Lake Elmo Drive. Utilities.
8:04 a.m. 24th Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Utilities.
8:26 a.m. 24th Street West and Lewis Avenue. Utilities.
10 a.m. 3242 Hesper Road. Alarm.
12:43 p.m. 222 N. 32nd St. Alarm.
12:46 p.m. 1919 Seventh St. W. Utilities.
4:53 p.m. 3704 Third Ave. S. Service assist.
