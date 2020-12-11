Fire calls around Billings

City:
Tuesday:
6:45 p.m. 7620 Alderson Ave. Structure fire.
Wednesday:
4:17 a.m. 2024 Alderson Ave. Service assist.
5:29 a.m. 3809 King Ave. E. Structure fire.
5:43 a.m. 2351 Solomon Ave. Alarm.
11:38 a.m. 1010 Intermountain St. Alarm.
11:41 a.m. 1031 N. 26th St. Alarm.
12:11 p.m. Gabel Road and South 32nd St. W. Utilities.
4:07 p.m. 2251 Belknap Ave. Alarm.
4:35 p.m. 840 S. Shiloh Road. Alarm.
4:51 p.m. 369 Aristocrat Drive. Service assist.
