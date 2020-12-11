 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

Tuesday:

6:45 p.m. 7620 Alderson Ave. Structure fire.

Wednesday:

4:17 a.m. 2024 Alderson Ave. Service assist.

5:29 a.m. 3809 King Ave. E. Structure fire.

5:43 a.m. 2351 Solomon Ave. Alarm.

11:38 a.m. 1010 Intermountain St. Alarm.

11:41 a.m. 1031 N. 26th St. Alarm.

12:11 p.m. Gabel Road and South 32nd St. W. Utilities.

4:07 p.m. 2251 Belknap Ave. Alarm.

4:35 p.m. 840 S. Shiloh Road. Alarm.

4:51 p.m. 369 Aristocrat Drive. Service assist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News