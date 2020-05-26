Fire calls around Billings

9:10 p.m. Thursday — 1440 Nutter Blvd. Trash/Dumpster fire.

10:35 a.m. Friday — 5100 Haynes Road, Shepherd. Structure fire.

1:32 p.m. Friday — East Airport Road and North 27th Street. Utilities.

1:48 p.m. Friday — 2251 Belknap Ave. Utilities.

3:59 p.m. Friday — 309 Erie Drive. Alarm.

5:08 p.m. Friday — King Avenue West and South 32nd Street West. Accident with injuries.

10:47 a.m. Saturday — Main Street and Pemberton Lane. Vehicle fire.

5:12 p.m. Saturday — 715 S. 28th St. Alarm.

12:17 a.m. Sunday — 20 64th St. W. Service assist; structure fire.

9:24 a.m. Sunday — 2501 Montana Ave. Alarm.

10:22 a.m. Sunday — 7175 Trade Center Ave. Alarm.

5:37 p.m. Sunday — 2807 Sunnyview Lane. Service assist.

