Fire calls around Billings

9:10 p.m. Thursday — 1440 Nutter Blvd. Trash/Dumpster fire.
10:35 a.m. Friday — 5100 Haynes Road, Shepherd. Structure fire.
1:32 p.m. Friday — East Airport Road and North 27th Street. Utilities.
1:48 p.m. Friday — 2251 Belknap Ave. Utilities.
3:59 p.m. Friday — 309 Erie Drive. Alarm.
5:08 p.m. Friday — King Avenue West and South 32nd Street West. Accident with injuries.
10:47 a.m. Saturday — Main Street and Pemberton Lane. Vehicle fire.
5:12 p.m. Saturday — 715 S. 28th St. Alarm.
12:17 a.m. Sunday — 20 64th St. W. Service assist; structure fire.
9:24 a.m. Sunday — 2501 Montana Ave. Alarm.
10:22 a.m. Sunday — 7175 Trade Center Ave. Alarm.
5:37 p.m. Sunday — 2807 Sunnyview Lane. Service assist.
