6:24 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Yellowstone County. Vehicle fire.
11:09 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. Alarm.
11:39 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2290 King Ave. W. Alarm.
12:08 a.m. Thursday (City) — Glacier Drive and Rimrock Road. Grass fire.
1:01 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2290 King Ave. W. Alarm.
1:04 a.m. Thursday (City) — Sixth Avenue North and North 31st Street. Service assist.
7:56 a.m. Thursday (City) — 4809 Grand Ave. Alarm.
11:20 a.m. Thursday (City) — 725 N. 25th St. Alarm.
11:38 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2100 S. Shiloh Road. Service assist.
3:21 p.m. Thursday (City) — 614 Wyoming Ave. Carbon monoxide.