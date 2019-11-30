9:08 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Broadwater Avenue and 16th Street West. Accident with injuries.
10:10 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2732 N. 13th Road, Worden. Service assist.
6:50 a.m. Wednesday (City) — Blue Creek Road and Helfrick Road. Vehicle fire.
12:32 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 5364 Midland Road. Accident with injuries.
3:46 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2829 Poly Drive. Service assist.
9:01 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Evening Star Road and Danford Road. Accident with injuries.
11:59 p.m. Wednesday (City) — Laurel Road and Moore Lane. Accident with injuries, rescue.
2:35 a.m. Thursday (City) — 143 Hallowell Lane. Accident with injuries.
10:24 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2207 11th Ave. N. Carbon monoxide.
12:13 p.m. Thursday (City) — 5610 S. Frontage Road. Structure fire.
4:45 p.m. Thursday (City) — 25th Street West and Central Avenue. Vehicle fire.