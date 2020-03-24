Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

6:36 p.m. Thursday — 1901 Terminal Circle. Alert 1.

7:48 p.m. Thursday — 2731 Sage Ridge Road. Alarm.

9:21 a.m. Friday — 242 E. Airport Road. Alarm.

11:53 a.m. Friday — 219 Garden Ave. Grass fire.

12:59 p.m. Friday — 2331 Saint Andrews Drive. Service assist.

3:37 p.m. Friday — 416 11th St. W. Service assist.

4:41 p.m. Friday — Custer. Vehicle fire.

5:09 p.m. Friday — 6570 Cold Stone Lane. Structure fire.

1:38 a.m. Saturday — Sixth Street West and Grand Avenue. Accident with injuries.

11:48 a.m. Saturday — 5807 Frey Road, Shepherd. Accident with injuries.

11:52 a.m. Saturday — 36 Melody Lane. Utilities.

12:09 p.m. Saturday — Division Street and Third Avenue North. Accident with injuries.

1:18 a.m. Sunday — North Fourth Road and W G Road, Huntley. Service assist.

11 a.m. Sunday — 2118 10th Ave. N. Carbon monoxide.

12:55 p.m. Sunday — 4974 Blue Creek Road. Structure fire.

3:44 p.m. Sunday — 7245 Eggebrecht Lane. Structure fire.

