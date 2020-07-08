Fire calls around Billings

Sunday:
6:42 p.m. Main Street and Lake Elmo Drive. Vandalism.
6:44 p.m. Main Street and Lake Elmo Drive. Rescue.
8:24 p.m. 133 Hemlock Drive. Vandalism.
9:11 p.m. 514 Fourth St. W. Structure fire.
Monday:
6:04 a.m. Nutter Boulevard and Prospectors Lane. Accident with injuries.
8:37 a.m. 3900 Olympic Blvd. Vandalism.
8:38 a.m. 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.
9:20 a.m. 1709 Virginia Lane. Service assist.
11:23 a.m. 2545 Central Ave. Vandalism.
11:54 a.m. Highway 87 North and Shepherd Acton Road, Shepherd. Accident with injuries.
12:42 p.m. 3840 Rimrock Road. Alarm.
1:17 p.m. 442 Custer Ave. Utilities.
1:28 p.m. Custer. Accident with injuries.
4:03 p.m. Hesper Road and South 48th Street West. Accident with injuries.
4:08 p.m. 2491 Second St., Worden. Service assist.
4:45 p.m. 737 S. Billings Blvd. Trash/Dumpster fire.
4:50 p.m. 2017 E. Main St., Laurel. Vandalism.
