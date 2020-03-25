Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

8:44 p.m. Sunday — 323 Jefferson St. Grass fire.

9:03 p.m. Sunday — 5008 Providence St., Shepherd. Trash/Dumpster fire.

9:40 p.m. Sunday — 40 Monroe St. Service assist.

10:48 p.m. Sunday — 2612 Belknap Ave. Alarm.

5:50 a.m. Monday — 1243 Ave. C. Alarm.

11:32 a.m. Monday — 12 Lariat Drive. Structure fire.

12:12 p.m. Monday — 204 Hogan Road, Huntley. Vehicle fire.

5:40 p.m. Monday — King Avenue West and South 72nd Street West. Service assist.

