Fire calls around Billings

8:44 p.m. Sunday — 323 Jefferson St. Grass fire.
9:03 p.m. Sunday — 5008 Providence St., Shepherd. Trash/Dumpster fire.
9:40 p.m. Sunday — 40 Monroe St. Service assist.
10:48 p.m. Sunday — 2612 Belknap Ave. Alarm.
5:50 a.m. Monday — 1243 Ave. C. Alarm.
11:32 a.m. Monday — 12 Lariat Drive. Structure fire.
12:12 p.m. Monday — 204 Hogan Road, Huntley. Vehicle fire.
5:40 p.m. Monday — King Avenue West and South 72nd Street West. Service assist.
