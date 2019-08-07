{{featured_button_text}}

6:08 p.m. Sunday (City) — 829 Wyoming Ave. Alarm.

10:06 p.m. Sunday (City) — 2575 Old Hardin Road. Service assist.

10:37 p.m. Sunday (City) — 710 N. 18th St. Service assist.

4:28 p.m. Monday (City) — 1605 Polo Lane. Structure fire.

11:51 a.m. Monday (City) — 11820 C A Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.

12:08 p.m. Monday (City) — Peaceful Plateau Trail and C C Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.

12:08 p.m. Monday (City) — 3940 Rimrock Road. Alarm.

12:33 p.m. Monday (City) — Heag Road and Oswald Road, Broadview. Grass fire.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags