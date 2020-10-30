Fire calls around Billings

City:
Tuesday:
8:48 p.m. 542 Main St. Alarm.
9:20 p.m. 809 Howard Ave. Structure fire.
11:34 p.m. 1520 Burlington Ave. Explosion.
Wednesday:
1:41 a.m. Pinehurst Road and Lakehills Drive. Service assist.
2:07 a.m. Midland Road and Mullowney Lane. Hazardous materials.
1:15 p.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
2:16 p.m. 134 Ave. C. Utilities.
2:22 p.m. 2900 12th Ave. N. Alarm.
4:48 p.m. 3329 Reimers Park Drive. Alarm.
5:28 p.m. Judith Lane and Main Street. Structure fire.
5:37 p.m. 1920 Wyndstone Way. Alarm.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!