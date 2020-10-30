 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

City:

Tuesday:

8:48 p.m. 542 Main St. Alarm.

9:20 p.m. 809 Howard Ave. Structure fire.

11:34 p.m. 1520 Burlington Ave. Explosion.

Wednesday:

1:41 a.m. Pinehurst Road and Lakehills Drive. Service assist.

2:07 a.m. Midland Road and Mullowney Lane. Hazardous materials.

1:15 p.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.

2:16 p.m. 134 Ave. C. Utilities.

2:22 p.m. 2900 12th Ave. N. Alarm.

4:48 p.m. 3329 Reimers Park Drive. Alarm.

5:28 p.m. Judith Lane and Main Street. Structure fire.

5:37 p.m. 1920 Wyndstone Way. Alarm.

