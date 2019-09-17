{{featured_button_text}}

6:54 p.m. Thursday (City) — 800 Main St. Service assist.

3:41 a.m. Friday (City) — 2833 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.

8:51 a.m. Friday (City) — 4926 Sweet William Ave. Alarm.

4:44 p.m. Friday (City) — 403 Calhoun Lane. Utilities.

6:30 p.m. Friday (City) — 1477 Ash St., Worden. Service assist.

4:27 a.m. Saturday (City) — 32nd Street West and Lynn Avenue. Utilities.

9:53 a.m. Saturday (City) — 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.

5:31 p.m. Saturday (City) — 801 N. 29th St. Alarm.

5:31 p.m. Saturday (City) — 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

6:32 p.m. Saturday (City) — 24 S. 29th St. Vehicle fire.

7:59 p.m. Saturday (City) — 5570 Yellowstone Trail, Huntley. Alarm.

8:46 p.m. Saturday (City) — 118 Monroe St. Grass fire.

12:21 a.m. Sunday (City) — Main Street and Lake Elmo Drive. Utilities.

3:07 a.m. Sunday (City) — 1532 Westchester Square W. Service assist.

12:24 p.m. Sunday (City) — 118 S. 29th St. Service assist.

1:59 p.m. Sunday (City) — 18 Parkside Drive. Service assist.

4:37 p.m. Sunday (City) — King Avenue West and South 24th Street West. Vehicle fire.

4:42 p.m. Sunday (City) — 307 S. Billings Blvd. Structure fire.

