6:54 p.m. Thursday (City) — 800 Main St. Service assist.
3:41 a.m. Friday (City) — 2833 King Ave. W. Vehicle fire.
8:51 a.m. Friday (City) — 4926 Sweet William Ave. Alarm.
4:44 p.m. Friday (City) — 403 Calhoun Lane. Utilities.
6:30 p.m. Friday (City) — 1477 Ash St., Worden. Service assist.
4:27 a.m. Saturday (City) — 32nd Street West and Lynn Avenue. Utilities.
9:53 a.m. Saturday (City) — 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
5:31 p.m. Saturday (City) — 801 N. 29th St. Alarm.
5:31 p.m. Saturday (City) — 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
6:32 p.m. Saturday (City) — 24 S. 29th St. Vehicle fire.
7:59 p.m. Saturday (City) — 5570 Yellowstone Trail, Huntley. Alarm.
8:46 p.m. Saturday (City) — 118 Monroe St. Grass fire.
12:21 a.m. Sunday (City) — Main Street and Lake Elmo Drive. Utilities.
3:07 a.m. Sunday (City) — 1532 Westchester Square W. Service assist.
12:24 p.m. Sunday (City) — 118 S. 29th St. Service assist.
1:59 p.m. Sunday (City) — 18 Parkside Drive. Service assist.
4:37 p.m. Sunday (City) — King Avenue West and South 24th Street West. Vehicle fire.
4:42 p.m. Sunday (City) — 307 S. Billings Blvd. Structure fire.