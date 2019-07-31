{{featured_button_text}}

9:06 p.m. Sunday (City) — 5522 Forest Hills Drive. Alarm.

9:38 a.m. Monday (City) — 850 Hwy. 87 E. Grass fire.

1:29 p.m. Monday (City) — 600 S. 27th St. Alarm.

4:09 p.m. Monday (City) — 701 S. 27th St. Alarm.

