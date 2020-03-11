Fire calls around Billings

Fire calls around Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

City:

6:10 p.m. Sunday — 3220 Poly Drive. Service assist.

5:40 a.m. Monday — 624 Ave. D. Structure fire.

3:19 p.m. Monday — 934 Rosebud Lane. Structure fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News