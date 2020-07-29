Fire calls around Billings

Monday:

7:37 a.m. 2115 Central Ave. Alarm.

8:28 a.m. Auburn Circle and Chapel Hill Drive. Utilities.

11:44 a.m. 2705 Cook Ave. Carbon monoxide.

1:33 p.m. 620 Coliseum Drive. Alarm.

4:56 p.m. 723 S. 33rd St. Structure fire.

