Fire calls around Billings

6:37 p.m. Sunday — Second Avenue South and South 34th Street. Accident with injuries.
7:15 p.m. Sunday — 1612 Sagebrush Road. Structure fire.
7:50 p.m. Sunday — 3641 Mammoth Cave Drive. Service assist.
9:52 p.m. Sunday — 1121 Rays Lane. Service assist.
11:37 p.m. Sunday — Terry Avenue and Sixth Street West. Trash/Dumpster fire.
9:03 a.m. Monday — 115 N. 24th St. Alarm.
10:35 a.m. Monday — 3045 King Ave. W. Alarm.
10:57 a.m. Monday — 1539 Shannon St. Carbon monoxide.
11:25 a.m. Monday — 1801 Majestic Lane. Alarm.
1:51 p.m. Monday — 35 Grand Ave. Service assist.
2:43 p.m. Monday — 2407 Montana Ave. Alarm.
5:21 p.m. Monday — 2424 Ash St. Trash/Dumpster fire.
