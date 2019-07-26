{{featured_button_text}}

7:30 a.m. Tuesday (City) — 2300 Lake Elmo Drive. Rescue.

8:26 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2950 10th Ave. N. Alarm.

9:08 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Rosewyn Lane and Poly Drive. Service assist.

9:09 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 5819 Rimrock Road. Grass fire.

9:10 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Duck Creek Road and Kautzman Road. Grass fire.

9:29 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 88th Street West and Grand Avenue. Grass fire.

9:56 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 2475 Enterprise Avenue. Alarm.

10:21 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 4344 Levang Lane. Structure fire.

10:34 p.m. Tuesday (City) — 324 Broadwater Ave. Service assist.

11:09 p.m. Tuesday (City) — Barrett Road and Hawthorne Lane. Service assist.

7:16 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 701 S. 27th St. Alarm.

9:35 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 114 N. 27th St. Utilities.

11:16 a.m. Wednesday (City) — 2914 Millennium Circle. Alarm.

12:20 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 401 Main St. Utilities.

2:20 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2802 Belvedere Drive. Alarm.

3:46 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 3808 Towhee Lane. Service assist.

5:38 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 2611 Ninth Ave. N. Service assist.

