8:31 p.m. Wednesday (City) — 13425 Medicine Man Trail. Grass fire.

10:44 p.m. Wednesday (City) — South 32nd Street and Third Avenue South. Structure fire.

1:38 a.m. Thursday (City) — 875 Main St. Structure fire.

1:41 a.m. Thursday (City) — Billings area. Hazardous materials.

8:20 a.m. Thursday (City) — 33rd Street West and Broadwater Avenue. Structure fire.

9:32 a.m. Thursday (City) — South 48th Street West and Neibauer Road. Grass fire.

9:49 a.m. Thursday (City) — 701 South 27th Street. Alarm.

12:10 p.m. Thursday (City) — 2115 Central Ave. Alarm.

2:43 a.m. Thursday (City) — 2912 Third Ave. N. Service assist.

4:24 p.m. Thursday (City) — Longmeadow Drive and South 84th Street. Grass fire.

