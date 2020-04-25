Fire calls in Billings

Fire calls in Billings

6:04 p.m. Wednesday — 2519 Raymond Place. Alarm.

9 p.m. Wednesday — North 22nd Street and 12th Avenue North. Grass fire.

12:23 a.m. Thursday — Hesper Road and South 84th Street West. Grass fire.

12:05 p.m. Thursday — Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road. Utilities.

1:54 p.m. Thursday — 142 Ave. D. Grass fire.

5:01 p.m. Thursday — Twelve Mile Road and Pheasant Road, Shepherd. Structure fire.

5:44 p.m. Thursday — Collier Road and Blue Creek Road. Accident with injuries.

5:50 p.m. Thursday — 550 Highway 87 E. Accidents with injuries.

5:52 p.m. Thursday — South Billings Boulevard and Simpson Street. Accident with injuries.

