Most Wanted: Larry Kopp

Name: Larry Kopp
Sex: Male
Race: Caucasian
Age: 51
Height: 6’ 0”
Weight: 185
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Tattoos: Left Hand “L”,
Upper Right Arm
“Skull”
Kopp is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a federal arrest warrant for violating terms of supervised release, originally charged with possession of dangerous drugs.
If you have information regarding Kopp, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.