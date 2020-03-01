Most Wanted: Larry Kopp
editor's pick

Most Wanted: Larry Kopp

{{featured_button_text}}

Name: Larry Kopp

Sex: Male

Race: Caucasian

Age: 51

Height: 6’ 0”

Weight: 185

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Tattoos: Left Hand “L”,

Upper Right Arm

“Skull”

Kopp is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a federal arrest warrant for violating terms of supervised release, originally charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

If you have information regarding Kopp, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.

Kopp

Kopp
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Wanted: Jestin Hall
Local News

Most Wanted: Jestin Hall

If you have information regarding Hall, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

Most Wanted: Daniel Osse
Local News

Most Wanted: Daniel Osse

If you have information regarding Osse, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News