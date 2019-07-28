{{featured_button_text}}

Name: Quincy Woodenlegs

Sex: Male

Race: Native American

Age: 33

Height: 6’ 0”

Weight: 200

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Identifiers: TAT RF ARM (NC SYMBOL), TAT R HND

(4 20), R UP ARM (ARROW HEADS & TRIBAL)

Woodenlegs is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a federal supervised release violation warrant originally charged with Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender.

If you have information regarding Woodenlegs contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.

