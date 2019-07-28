Name: Quincy Woodenlegs
Sex: Male
Race: Native American
Age: 33
Height: 6’ 0”
Weight: 200
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Identifiers: TAT RF ARM (NC SYMBOL), TAT R HND
(4 20), R UP ARM (ARROW HEADS & TRIBAL)
Woodenlegs is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a federal supervised release violation warrant originally charged with Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender.
If you have information regarding Woodenlegs contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.