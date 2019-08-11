{{featured_button_text}}

Name: Robert Quam

Sex: Male

Race: Caucasian

Age: 38

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 160

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Bald/brown

Identifiers: “raiders” tattoo on right side of head, tattoo above left eye, tattoo on right cheekbone, neck is fully tattooed.

Quam is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his state probation.

If you have information regarding Quam, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or Local Law Enforcement.

