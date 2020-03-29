Most Wanted: Terry Slater

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Terry Slater
Sex: Male
Race: Native American
Age: 26
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 200
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Slater is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for a probation violation on the original charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
If you have information regarding Slater, please contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.
