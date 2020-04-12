Most Wanted: Willie Redd
Most Wanted: Willie Redd

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Sex: Male

Race: African American

Age: 34

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 220

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Identifiers: Multiple tattoos

Redd is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation.

If you have information regarding Redd, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

