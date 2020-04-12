Most Wanted: Willie Redd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Willie Redd

Sex: Male

Race: African American

Age: 34

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 220

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Identifiers: Multiple tattoos

Redd is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation.

If you have information regarding Redd, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

