Most Wanted: Willie Redd

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Willie Redd
Sex: Male
Race: African American
Age: 34
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 220
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Identifiers: Multiple tattoos
Redd is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation.
If you have information regarding Redd, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or your local law enforcement.
