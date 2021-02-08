Most Wanted: Willie Redd

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Willie Redd
Sex: Male
Race: African American
Age: 34
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 215
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Identifiers: Tattoos
Redd is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a felony arrest warrant for violations of his federal probation.
If you have information regarding Redd, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.