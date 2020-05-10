WANTED: Lura Alexander

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Lura Alexander
Sex: Female
Race: Native American
Age: 35
Height: 5’08”
Weight: 150
Eyes: Green
Hair: Brown
Tattoos: chest-sugar skull; back of neck-flower; L forearm-”Nicholas”
Alexander is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a based on a probation violation warrant for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.
If you have information regarding Alexander, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or your local law enforcement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!