WANTED: Lura Alexander

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Lura Alexander

Sex: Female

Race: Native American

Age: 35

Height: 5’08”

Weight: 150

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Tattoos: chest-sugar skull; back of neck-flower; L forearm-”Nicholas”

Alexander is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a based on a probation violation warrant for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

If you have information regarding Alexander, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

