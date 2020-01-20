{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

CASA of Yellowstone County

Call Ben at 259-1233.

Be a Court Appointed Special Advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care. Call and reserve a spot at an upcoming Information Session.

Eagle Mount Billings

Call Rachel at 969-2949.

Help with our ski program at Red Lodge Mountain. Intermediate skier experience preferred. Volunteer in the morning; ski for free in the afternoon!

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

