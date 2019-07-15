The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.
Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous
Call Christy at 861-5506.
Volunteers needed to crew for hot air balloons and help with other tasks July 25-28.
Eagle Mount Billings
Call Rich or Cinda at 969-2949.
Many volunteer opportunities available to help provide adaptive recreation for people with disabilities.
