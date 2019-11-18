{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

American Red Cross of Montana

Call Danielle at 208-258-0592.

Become a Duty Officer to help deploy volunteers to home fires from the comfort of your home.

Family Tree Center

Call Christy at 252-9799.

Volunteers are needed for multiple duties during our Festival of Trees event.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

