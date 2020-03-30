The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley

Call Maria at 598-4554.

Join us for volunteer opportunities in the Habitat ReStore and/or the Construction site.

St. Vincent Foster Grandparent Program

Call Barb at 237-3485.

If you are 55+, want to earn a small stipend and like working with children in a classroom, become a Senior Corps volunteer with FGP.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

