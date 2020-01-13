{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Gazette is committed to promoting volunteerism as a way to build a caring community for all citizens. This listing includes opportunities registered with the United Way Volunteer Center.

St. John’s United

Call Carissa at 655-7727.

Share your talents with our residents! Lead a weekly activity such as bingo, crafts, or Wii Bowling.

United Way of Yellowstone County

Call Amity at 272-8506.

Be a Success Mentor! Work one-on-one with a student, helping that student develop consistent school attendance habits.

For information about other opportunities or how to have your volunteer opportunities listed in this column, call 406-272-8511, or go to YouCanVolunteer.org.

